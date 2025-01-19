Why Did Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby Not Appear In How I Met Your Mother Spinoff? Co-Creator Reveals

The fans must have experienced nostalgia when How I Met Your Father, which was the spinoff of How I Met Your Mother aired as some of the cast members from the original show made appearances in it, except Ted Mosby, played by Josh Radnor.

According to People magazine, on January 11, during the benefit concert for the Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, the show's creator, Craig Thomas conversed with the publication on the same topic. Radnor was also present during the chat.

Thomas shared, “We weren’t really involved. Put it this way, it would’ve had to be a really good idea for me to come to Josh to say, ‘Can you be in this show?’” he added, “It didn't end up going that way, so it’s okay.”

The spinoff that lasted for two seasons starring Hilary Duff includes cameos from the OG show’s cast members including Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris who played Robin Scherbatsky and Barney Stinson respectively.

Before the spinoff came to an end, Jason Siegel, who played Marshall Eriksen reportedly expressed his openness to be featured in it.

Alysson Hannigan, who portrayed Lily Aldrin shared not being ready to watch the spinoff, even though her spouse, Alexis Denisof guest starred as his TV anchor character, Sandy Rivers from the original show, per People magazine.

While conversing with the outlet during the event held on January 11, the iconic show's co-creator revealed that he and Radnor were working on a new venture with one another.

Advertisement

Thomas expressed his excitement that Radnor moved to New York as they would be seeing one another a lot more. He teased that they would be going to do “a little project together,” that would be put out in the spring, adding that he was not going to spill more information about what it was.

Radnor then told the outlet that they would give a “tip-off later,” with Thomas confirming, “We'll tell you first when it's time, okay? We really will.”

ALSO READ: ‘Its Fantastic. I Love It’: Josh Radnor Reveals The Best Things About Getting Married To Jordana Jacobs