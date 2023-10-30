Why did Justin Bieber attend Halloween party without wife Hailey in a snorkel and flippers costume? Here's what we know

Halloween is a day away and the parties and get-togethers are in full swing. From costumes to decorations, Hollywood is all set to enjoy the festival with their friends and family. Justin Bieber recently stepped out wearing a quirky look for a party and his solo appearance without his wife Hailey Bieber made waves. Here's what we know about the same.

Why did Justin Bieber attend Halloween party without Hailey?

Justin was spotted enjoying himself at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles but since Hailey was nowhere to be found, netizens were quick to raise some questions. A source told Entertainment Tonight, that he made a solo appearance "because he wanted to enjoy some time with friends." The pop star donned flippers and a snorkel at the party and posed with several attendees. Clips and pictures of the same are circulating on the Internet.

ALSO READ: 'We can't sit there and be like..': Hailey Bieber on viral mismatched appearances with husband Justin, explains why they rarely match styles

As per the report, he had a great time and seemed to be in a relaxed and happy mood. "He was taking photos and videos and singing and dancing throughout the night, even to his own song Despacito at one point. He also encouraged other partygoers to dance and was very friendly," the insider concluded. Apart from the water-themed accessories, he also sported a casual beach outfit. Justin wore a pink and orange floral shirt with pink shorts.

Fan reactions to Justin Bieber at Halloween party

He was spotted with Billie Eilish's brother Finneas at the party and a video from the bash features him dancing to his song Boyfriend. While Hailey wasn't present at the fun event, a clip showed the two FaceTiming in between. One user said, "Aww Justin FaceTiming Hailey and him dancing to Boyfriend." Another wrote, "it's unhealthy how much I love him."

A third tweeted, "JUSTIN DANCING TO BOYFRIEND STOPPPPPPP,' and proceeded to add, "okay now get onstage and sing it @justinbieber." A fourth felt, "justin dancing to boyfriend?! iconic." A fifth chimed in, "HE GETS ITTTT." Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Hailey gave fans a glimpse into their Halloween home decorations. She also posted an early October photo dump and flaunted a gorgeous vampire-themed costume she wore for a shoot.

For the unversed, Hailey and Justin got married in 2018 and celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month. "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being," Justin's message for Hailey said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I actually met him when I was 12': Hailey Bieber on meeting husband Justin when she was young, calls life with him and pets 'home'