Why did Justin Bieber not join Hailey Bieber at Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet?

The Vanity Fair Oscars party is one of the most premiere events which have become just as important as the main event itself over the past few years.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been in headlines for many reasons ranging from sharing cuddly pictures with each other to their online feud with Selena Gomez. Recently the duo have been in the headlines for not making a red carpet appearance as a couple for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Some fans also previously accused the Peaches singer of shading his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez because of the souvenirs that he distributed on his birthday. The souvenir read that he was thankful for not ending up with the things that he thought he wanted.

Here is everything that we know about why Justin Bieber did not make an appearance with his wife Hailey Bieber on the red carpet.

Justin Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet

Justin Bieber completely decided to skip this to avoid photographers by not walking down the rep carpet with Hailey Bieber. The singer sneaked into the party through the back entrance. It was reported by Page Six that Bieber was not looking well. He had even wrapped a blanket around his shoulders and backward baseball cap while looking hunched. It was also reported by spectators that the Peaches singer was behaving weirdly.

However, the photos that were shared within the party saw Justin looking cheerful and calm. He was even photographed with Elizabeth Banks and Yara Shahidi. Bieber also reportedly sat next to the Clippers player Russell Westbrook and had lots of fun.

But Justin Bieber was not photographed with Hailey Bieber on the red carpet or within the party. This had people speculating that Justin Bieber might be distancing himself from his wife Hailey Bieber over her renewed feud with Selena Gomez.

