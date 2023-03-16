Why did Justin Bieber 'seem weird' during the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023?

Justin Bieber skipped walking the red carpet with wife, Hailey at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night amid the ongoing drama between his wife and his ex-Selena Gomez. While Hailey was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black gown, the popstar was wrapped in what appeared to be a blanket at the event. As per sources, the ‘Love Me’ singer came through a back entrance and met Hailey inside. While Justin missed his red carpet appearance, Hailey walked and slayed it in a Saint Laurent dress. The duo left together later in the night. As per sources, the singer didn’t look well inside the party, instead he seemed disturbed and weird.

The Vanity Fair party was a star-studded event, including Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Camilla Morrone, Austin Butler, Emily Ratajkowski, Nancy Pelosi, Key Hun Quan, Kaia Gerber, and many more. Justin made his appearance after the recent alleged feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. A few days ago, he shared a sweet photo on Instagram in support of his wife, Hailey.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s rumored feud

Hailey and Justin got married in September 2018, months after the singer and Selena parted ways after a long-distance affair. Since then, the public has speculated that there’s a public feud between the two. Both Selena and Hailey have attempted to urge fans to move forward from the drama. At the end of February 2023, fans on social media began observing Hailey Bieber's treatment of Selena Gomez, following suspicions that Hailey had been gently bashing Selena on her social media for years. As a result, Selena gained 10 million Instagram followers, whereas Hailey lost hundreds of millions, falling to less than 50 million followers after previously surpassing that figure.

