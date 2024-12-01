Why Did Justin Timberlake Cancel His Oklahoma City Concert? Find Out Here
Justin Timberlake postponed his December 2 show, citing a back injury. Fans await updates on the rescheduled date for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. READ
Justin Timberlake has canceled his December 2, 2024, concert at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City due to a back injury. The announcement came through his Instagram Story on November 30, where the singer apologized to fans, explaining that his doctors advised him to rest longer after he hurt his back in New Orleans. He expressed his regret, saying, "I hate doing this."
This is the eighth show Timberlake has postponed during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which began in April 2024. The tour promotes his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, released in March. Earlier in October, he had to reschedule six shows in cities like Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, and St. Paul due to bronchitis and laryngitis. Another October performance in Newark was delayed because of an unspecified injury but later took place.
Despite these setbacks, Timberlake is expected to return to the stage on December 4 in Houston, provided he recovers as planned. The tour is scheduled to continue through December 20 before taking a holiday break. It will resume on January 13, 2025, and include stops across North America, as well as festivals in South America and Europe.
Fans in Oklahoma City are waiting for news of a rescheduled date, with Timberlake promising updates soon. Meanwhile, he encouraged those interested to check his official website for changes and new dates.
This tour has faced numerous disruptions since its launch, including illness-related postponements earlier in the year. Timberlake’s album Everything I Thought It Was debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and is his first solo release since 2018’s Man of the Woods. Though the album has received mixed reviews, tracks like Selfish and Technicolor have been fan favorites during live shows.
While the exact details of Timberlake’s back injury remain undisclosed, his recent cancellations reflect the challenges of maintaining a demanding tour schedule. Fans have expressed disappointment but also support for his decision to prioritize his health. Timberlake’s team has reassured audiences that updates will follow and that he looks forward to being back on stage soon.
