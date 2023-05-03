Why did Kai Cenat threaten to quit Twitch? Details inside

There's no denying that Twitch is a huge platform, with a whopping 140 million active followers worldwide. But, the streaming platform is facing issues lately with its most-subscribed streamer, Kai Cenat. Kai Cenat, who is one of the popular gaming streamers on the platform, recently said in a statement that he will be leaving Twitch if he receives another ban following his most recent seven-day detention. Cenat appears to be tired of the bans and this has forced him to take the decision of leaving Twitch forever in case of any further suspension. The remark issued by Kai Cenat has thus raised concerns among his fans.

The content creator was trending on social media for his 30-day subathon in February. In spite of his record-breaking subathon, viewers have long believed that Twitch treated him unfairly, especially when the streaming giant gifted him a pair of bespoke trainers instead of an exclusive contract.

Why was Kai Cenat banned on Twitch again?

Kai Cenat was suspended for seven days in April purportedly for participating in "simulated sexual activity" during a GTA RP stream. Over the last few months, rumors made the rounds that Kai is considering a move to Kick, and the speculation has only become stronger since his ban.

About Kai Cenat

Born on December 16, 2001, Kai Cenat is a well-known Twitch live streamer and YouTuber in the U.S. He has a huge fan following on YouTuber with a massive 3.57 million subscribers as he keeps posting funny skits, pranks, and celebrity meetings. For the unversed, the American live streamer posted his first video on YouTube in 2018. He joined Twitch in 2021 and began uploading gaming content. As part of a month-long subathon on February 28, 2023, he outperformed fellow Twitch streamer Ludwig to become the most subscribed Twitch streamer of all time. He won "Streamer of the Year" at the 12th Streamy Awards and the 2023 Streamer Awards, respectively. In February 2021, he quit YouTube and began streaming on Twitch, where he began creating gaming and reaction videos. He has also appeared as a guest in Lil Uzi Vert’s music video for ‘Just Wanna Rock’ in November 2022.





Advertisement

ALSO READ: Twitch star Kai Cenat Finally Returns To Platform After Being Banned for 7 days; Details inside