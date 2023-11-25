Why did Kaia Gerber say Cindy Crawford "embarrasses" her constantly? Exploring famous mother-daughter duo's relationship

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford sat down for a special mother-daughter interview with People Magazine. During the interview, they discussed the dynamics of working together in the industry and sharing a strong bond that went beyond the mother-daughter relationship. Kaia, however, admitted that there were moments when her mother would embarrass her. But she was sure of the fact that there were moments when she embarrassed Crawford as well.

Kaia Gerber admits that while Cindy Crawford is a cool mom, there have been moments when she has embarrassed her

While speaking of the bond they share, Kaia Gerber said, "I do feel like we've established a really strong bond and friendship outside of just a mother-daughter dynamic, which has been so fun for me over the last few years.”

She continued to add, "She is a cool mom and she still embarrasses me constantly," admits Gerber. "But it's good! It brings me back down to earth... I probably embarrass her constantly as well." They have shared great memories while working together. Gerber added, "We got the giggles so bad on the red carpet just now. So it feels more like I get to work with just a really good friend."

Speaking to her mother, Gerber admitted, "But, maybe I would complain a little bit more to you than I would to another person, but I wouldn't say anything different than that."

ALSO READ: Kaia Gerber ‘can’t believe’ her ‘very secure’ relationship with Elvis star Austin Butler of nearly two years

Cindy Crawford shares how it feels to work with daughter Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford also weighed in her opinions about working with Gerber, "But I think when we work together, it's really no different than if I was working with another professional. I feel like when I'm at work with you, it's not like, 'Oh, I am with my daughter. She's also Kaia and she has her own place in the world.'"

ALSO READ: 'I was like the chattel or a child': Cindy Crawford talked about the 'so not okay' moment from her time on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the past