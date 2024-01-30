Why Did Kanye West Snatch Phone Out Of Pap's Hands? Find Out As Video Surfaces Online

Ever since Kanye and Bianca became husband and wife, they've been in the headlines. Sometimes it's for their super PDA. Other times, fans argue that Kanye picks wild outfits for Bianca and then shares pictures online, which some say makes her feel embarrassed.

Kanye West's latest encounter with paparazzi took a heated turn when the rapper snatched a phone from a photographer who questioned him about his wife Bianca Censori having any free will. The incident, which was captured in a video by TMZ, occurred while the rapper was on his way to Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard Monday.

Kanye West snatches phone out of pap's hands

When a photographer questioned Kanye West whether he was controlling Bianca Censori, the rapper's response was swift and startling. In the video, the pap approached West from behind, asking him, “People want to know if Bianca has her free will, some people are saying you’re controlling her…” However, before she was able to finish her sentence, West turned to face her and snatched the phone out of her hands.

The rapper could be heard telling her, “Don’t come at me with that dumbass s–t, I’m a person. Are you crazy?” He continued, “I’m a legend, I’m here to support Charlie Wilson and you come ask me some dumbass s–t about my wife. That’s my wife.”

“You asked me if my wife had free will. Was that a dumbass, disrespectful question to ask a grown-ass superhero,” West continued. “Was that wrong or right? he added. “Answer the question, I’m supposed to answer your questions, answer my questions."

Ye then offered the reporter a job, even going as far as saying he would pay double her salary. The interaction came after reports surfaced that West has banned Censri from using social media for her protection.

Kanye West has banned Bianca Censpri from using social media

Bianca Censori, who used to love posting on social media, is no longer allowed to use it at all. No more updates, no more likes, no more online presence. It's a big change, and everyone's wondering what's going on. According to the Daily Mail, Kanye West allegedly prohibits his wife from using social media to avoid negative comments. However, this move has isolated her. “Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye,” a source told the outlet.

“He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say. He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control,” the insider continued.

The source also stated that Censori doesn’t need to be protected from social media, but from West as he continues to share explicit photos of her on his Instagram. “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated,” the source said.

The insider further added that her strong character has seemingly vanished at the hands of the rapper, who allegedly controls what she wears and where she goes. “She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped,” the insider said.

Censori's close friends had even staged an intervention following reports that West controls what she eats and when she works out.

