Why did Kanye West's outfit for the Vultures listening party seem controversial? Exploring rapper's edgy fashion choices

Along with an amazing singing career, Kanye West's ascent into the realm of high fashion has been both bolstered and undermined by the controversy. The Donda maker never misses the limelight, be it his rapping, controversial relationships, or fashion choices.

Adding to the list of controversies, the Grammy Award winner is in the headlines for his recent outfit for the Vultures listening party, as he was seemingly wearing a KKK hoodie and a mask.

Kanye West wears a black Ku Klux Klan-type hood during the 'Vultures' live stream event

As per TMZ , the pop star pissed people off, rocking a hood that bares a shocking resemblance to standard issues for the Ku Klux Klan, commonly shortened to the KKK or the Klan. At the concert, which was dubbed the Vultures Rave, Kanye West played a few tracks that have been circulating on X, including the Backstreet Boys sampling, Everybody, and the previously leaked, New Body, featuring Nicki Minaj.

However, what caught everyone's attention was his fashion choices, which were seemingly about an American white supremacist terrorist hate group founded in 1865 as he wore a KKK hood.

While previewing his music at the late-night event during Art Basel, Ye showed with the headpiece at one point wearing a black, masked hood with a striking resemblance to the Ku Klux Klan's headwear as he even posed for a photo with rapper Playboi Carti wearing the startling outfit.

Kanye West seemingly included KKK imagery in his song

Back in 2013, the Donda Hitmaker featured illustrations of the same black hoods for his song, Black Skinhead — stylized as BLKK SKKKN HEAD on YouTube. With all that, his appearance in Ku Klux Klan-type hood in his latest attempt to shock just weeks after being slammed for antisemitic lyrics has stirred quite some controversy.

Despite the controversies that surround him, his new music is being greeted with excitement, with fans hotly anticipating the album's many high-profile collaborations. Let us know what you think about Kanye West, and comment down your thoughts!

