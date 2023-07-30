Why did Kanye West's Twitter account get suspended and then unsuspended again? Find out the mystery

Kanye West is truly one of the most controversial artists in the music and fashion industry today. So much much so that he's been suspended from multiple social media apps, one of them being Twitter. Ye's account first got suspended in November 2022, but that was short-lived because only a few days later he was back. Though the musician was banned again for good, in December 2022.

Much to people's surprise though netizens today found out that after almost 7 months, West's account was visible to the public again, but as was the case before he got suspended after a short few hours, and now he's seemingly his account's back up again.

The mystery of Kanye West's Twitter account

The 46-year-old rapper faced his first suspension from Twitter in November 2022 due to posting an antisemitic message. After his initial return to Elon Musk's platform, he encountered another suspension in December 2022 when he shared an image combining a swastika with a Star of David.

In a recent development though, Donda Singer's account appeared to be reactivated. However, he had yet to send out any tweets before his account seemed to be suspended again just a few hours later. But as you must have guessed it by now, following the events that have unfolded so far, his account is back up and running.

Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kanye West's behaviour

Following his antisemitic comments on both Twitter and Instagram, West's career suffered significant setbacks. Adidas, the fashion brand collaborating with West on Yeezy-branded products, swiftly announced the termination of their partnership, deeming his remarks "unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous."

Furthermore, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he parted ways last February, publicly addressed his controversies. In a vulnerable moment on The Kardashians, she shared her emotions with her sister Khloé Kardashian, revealing that her initial reaction to the controversy was to cut ties with West. However, she reconsidered her decision when she thought of their children.

During the episode, the Skim's founder had an emotional conversation with her sister after an article displayed on-screen discussed West's antisemitic comments and showed him wearing a t-shirt bearing the slogan White Lives Matter. In tears, Kim expressed that she was deeply troubled and emphasized that West is no longer "the person I she married."

