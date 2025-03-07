Why Did Kate Hudson Have 'Mixed Feelings' About Being the 'Rom-Com Queen'? Running Point Actress Reveals: 'Now That I'm Older...'

Despite ruling the box office and people’s heart’s with her successful romantic comedies and making an imprint in the minds of the audience with her acting skills, Kate Hudson has her own reasons to have a “mixed feeling” for being called “the rom-com queen.”

She touched up on this when she was asked if the actress liked being called “the rom-com queen” on the Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce podcast.

Hudson stated, “It's a mixed feeling because—now that I'm older, I love it.” She added that according to her, that happens when one has garnered success in that genre and it kind of becomes what individuals expect and want from one.

The performer continued, “And as an actor, you're sort of like, 'Yeah, but I want to do a million different things.'”

Hudson further said, “As Hollywood goes, they love to put you in a box. They love it."The Deepwater Horizon star said that she thinks when one is younger, they don't decide to be “pigeonholed into an idea that that's what you do.”

She also said that the moment one finds success in a rom-com as a woman, it is like they are desired in that. Hudson said that it is like one loves it but at the same time, they want to pursue other things and just don't want to do the same thing all the time.

For the unversed, the actress has wowed the audience with her memorable performances in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Almost Famous, Fool’s Gold, You, Me, and Dupree, and many more.

As far as her latest venture goes, she has been featured in Running Point, which also stars Brenda Song, Chet Hanks, Drew Tarver, Jay Ellis, Justin Theroux, Max Greenfield, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Scott McArthur, and many more.

Running Point Season 1 is available to be streamed on Netflix.