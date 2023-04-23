Why did Kate leave out Meghan Markle’s kids Archie and Lilibet out of a birthday tribute to Queen Elizabeth?

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not included in Prince William and Kate Middleton's birthday homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Which is a matter of concern for the audience, as it was shocking to see why children were not included.

Here is what actually happened:

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted pictures of the queen with many of her great-grandchildren on Instagram on Friday; however, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, were noticeably absent.

Together with the previously unseen flashback photo, the pair added, "Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday."

The caption added, "This picture showing her with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was taken at Balmoral last summer," referring to the vacation spot Archie and Lilibet had not yet visited.

Description of the picture that was clicked

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, the three children of William and Kate Middleton, as well as Isla Phillips, 11, and Lena Tindall, 4, stood behind them.

The rear of the group photograph included Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15, the youngest grandchildren of the late monarch.

Audience reaction to the Homage picture that was posted:

Harry's children might have also been included in this, as one of the Wales' Instagram fans noted. He must feel sorry for his kids' enduring recollections.

Others on social media asked where Archie and Lilibet were, while others noted that Princess Eugenie's 2-year-old son August and Princess Beatrice's 1-year-old daughter Sienna were also missing.

When was the last time Queen Elizabeth met Prince Harry’s children?

Three months after seeing Harry and Meghan's children at her Platinum Jubilee festivities, the Queen passed away in September 2022. Elizabeth's courtiers rejected Harry's request to bring a camera to the meet-up.

Archie and Lilibet, who bear Elizabeth's name, remained at home with their parents in California as the 96-year-old's burial was held.