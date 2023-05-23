Why did Kate Middleton refuse to sign an autograph for a school kid? Find out

Kate Middleton recently refused to sign an autograph. But this is not due to any other reason except that the Princess of Wales was just keeping with an unspoken royal protocol. Read on to know more about this.

Kate Middleton politely refuses to sign an autograph for a school child

On Monday, Princess Catherine, 41, paid a surprise visit to Chelsea Flower Show, where she spent time with school children. Kate Middleton attended the inaugural Children’s Picnic and toured different displays of the world-famous garden show with 100 kids from 10 different elementary schools.

As per PEOPLE, Kate joined children from St. Mary's Church of England Primary School in Islington and Glenbrook Primary School in Brixton at the Royal Entomological Society garden, where they identified bugs and beetles on a wall full of modules. This is when the children, wanting a souvenir from Kate, requested her to sign their sketches.

However, the Princess of Wales politely refused, as she was heard saying, "I can't write my name, but I can draw."

Princess Catherine spends time with children at a Flower Show in London

She then went on to draw a flower for a small girl named Ruby, a tree for a second child, and a pond surrounded by plants for a third child.

When asked again about why she couldn't sign her name, Kate explained herself.

"My name's Catherine. I'm not allowed to write my signature, it's just one of those rules." Kate Middleton

Why can’t royals sign their names?

Kate Middleton not signing her name is not a random occurrence or a personal choice, but a matter of royal protocol. According to Daily Express, members of the royal family do not sign autographs to avoid the risks of forgery. However, in recent times, they have indulged in posing for selfies with members of the public – something that they did not do earlier.

