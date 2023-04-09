Why did Kate Middleton think of walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle one of hardest things to do?

Robert Jobson, royal commentator, has made several revelations in his new book titled Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed. One of the new revelations from the royal commenter is that when King Charles’s sons and their wives met with the well-wishers after Queen Elizabeth’s death in a walkabout outside Windsor castle, there were many ill-feeling between the two couples.

Prince Harry’s relationship has been sour with his family after the Sussexes decided to officially step back from the royal duties in 2020. The couple’s relationship with the Royals seems to have taken a more negative turn after the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare.

Here is why Kate Middleton thought of the walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle one of the hardest things to do.

Kate Middleton about walkabout

According to Robert Jobson in his new book, Kate Middleton found the walkabout with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth’s death one of the hardest things to do.

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Kate Middleton and Prince Williams walked alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to greet well-wishers nine days after the Queen's funeral near Windsor castle. The four of them walked in mourning attire and seemed amicable with one another. However, royal commenter Robert Jobson revealed that though the four of them seemed amicable that day, it was not the case. As per the sources, the image of unity was just an ‘illusion’. The royal commenter wrote in this new book, Kate Middleton admitted that there were so many ill-feelings between the two couples so the walkabout was one of the hardest things to do.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received an invitation for King Charles III coronation on 6 May but whether the couple will attend the ceremony or not is yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton turns heads in upcycled white gown from 2019, dons $28 earrings at the 2023 BAFTAs