Why did Katie Holmes' cashmere bra go viral in 2019? Here's what the actress has to say

Back in 2019, American actress Katie Holmes caused Internet frenzy after she was spotted in New York City, wearing a cashmere bra under her matching pullover. Considered an iconic and fashion-forward moment, those pictures still make rounds on social media every once in a while. Read on to know what Holmes recently said about that fashion statement.

Katie Holmes on her viral cashmere bra moment

The 44-year-old Dawson's Creek actress spoke about the much-talked-about moment during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. When asked how she feels about all the attention she still gets from those 4-year-old pictures that the Internet cannot seem to get enough of, Holmes said, "I love the brand Khaite. But I have no idea why that took off. I'm not sure."

She told the magazine, "I don't know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward. I mean, did I burn it? Perhaps the cashmere bra should just have the credit go to its designers — as it was a step in a good direction for women to just have comfortable bras." In those pictures from August 2019, Holmes wore the $500 knit bra, under a matching pullover cardigan that costs around $1,540.

The popular actress paired the above with a classic pair of blue jeans and a black crossbody handbag. Within an hour of the photos being released, the bra from Khaite, New York, went viral and was sold out. "I wasn't expecting it to be something people would talk about. I just put it on and left the house," she told Elle UK in 2019.

In 2020, she told InStyle, "Honestly, I wasn't feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, 'Sexy. I can do that!' I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That's how my brain works. But then I was like, 'Oh, wait, I'm not in a cabin, and I'm not going to a cabin.' I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers."