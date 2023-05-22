Why did Katy Perry break down after finalist Iam Tongi’s performance on American Idol finale?

Katy Perry turned emotional after finalist Iam Tongi’s performance at American Idol finale.

The Hawaiian singer was seen delivering a heartfelt performance of Keith Urban’s song Making Memories of Us.

Before he got on to stage, Iam Tongi was seen chatting with Keith as the dup talked about the former’s song of choice. Keith also shared a few pointers and tips with the participant.

Ahead of his performance, Iam revealed that his late father used to play Keith Urban’s songs in the house when he was a kid. The Australian country singer noted that this emotional connection to the song will prove that it is the right song.

Iam then took the stage wearing his flipflops and strapping his guitar.

Iam Tongi’s performance makes Katy Perry emotional

Iam Tongi’s heartfelt rendition of Urban’s song made quite a few people emotional. While Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan concealed their emotions better, Katy Perry, 38, was seen crying in her seat.

After Iam’s performance ended, Katy opened the judging and she shared her thoughts. She said, “Can I just say one thing? In between you and Megan (Danielle) I had to grab a little tissue and fold it into a triangle because every time you come on and you sing the vibration that comes out of your mouth, it goes through the weeds of people’s hearts and it just gets to them."

She further added, “It moves us so much. So when you sing, I am ready to feel, baby.”

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan revealed that they too were almost moved to tears with Iam Tongi’s performance.

Katy and Luke could not help but shed tears yet again during Iam’s second performance on Sunday.

More about Iam Tongi

Iam Tongi, 20, is from Hawaii. He and his family stayed on the island before moving to Seattle, Washington due to economic hardships. When the judges asked him why his family decided to move from Hawaii to Seattle, he shared that his family became ‘priced out of paradise’.

Iam Tongi competed against Megan Danielle, 21, and Colin Stough, 18 at the American Idol season 21 finale.

