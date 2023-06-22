Why did Katy Perry change her hairstyle? Read on to find out

American Idol judge Katy Perry , had a great surprise for her fans when she debuted a new look for them to admire. On June 20th, Katy Perry celebrated some major milestones from her career. After all, it was the the 15th anniversary of her second album, One of the Boys, the 13th anniversary of her third album, Teenage Dream, and the 10th anniversary of her fourth album, Prism.

While making the exciting announcement about a special box set honoring these music anniversaries, the Roar singer surprised her fans with a fresh, playful look. Despite maintaining her signature dark locks, she decided to switch things up by rocking eye-catching micro-bangs. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Perry's celebrity friends and adoring fans to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

Fans Appreciate Katy Perry’s new look

Comedian Chelsea Handler enthusiastically wrote, "Nice haircut!" Meanwhile, fellow singer Jessie Ware chimed in with, "LOVE THIS HAIRRRR." Even renowned hairstylist Jen Atkin couldn't contain her excitement and exclaimed, "CUT THESE BANGS IMMEDIATELY I LOVE THEM SO MUCH."

One attentive fan even pointed out that Perry's new hairstyle paid homage to her past alter-ego, noting, "She brought back the One Of The Boys era hair."

While the focus was on Perry's hair transformation, she also shed light on why she decided to celebrate these specific music milestones, something she doesn't typically do. Sharing the significance with her followers, Perry remarked, "Those are like monumental numbers. So we figured we do something really special with it and we put them all in a box set, which is super cute. You're gonna love it."

Another surprise in store for the fans!

Excitingly, the Harleys in Hawaii singer confirmed that the box set would feature "never-before-seen photos" and promised the return of "cool nostalgic merch from the past" to honor these remarkable milestones.

Fans eagerly applauded the update, with one enthusiastic supporter commenting, "Katycats are crying now, you're incredible." However, many couldn't help but inquire about Perry's upcoming music. In fact, one follower couldn't resist asking, "And now where is KP6????"

Speaking of milestones, this week has been quite unpredictable for the American Idol judge, this fan adulation was countered with an equal outrage over her bizarre cat video. Some even asked her to be thrown out of the hit reality show.

As always, time will reveal what Perry has in store for her fans musically . But for now, we can certainly celebrate her fearless hairstyle transformation and be bemused by her cat antics.