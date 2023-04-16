Why did Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' children block them on social media? Actress reveals

Hollywood actress Kelly Ripa is currently making headlines after her co-host Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after six years. Earlier, she was in the spotlight as she opened about her 27-year marriage to Mark Consuelos in the debut episode of her podcast, Let's Talk off Camera. Talking about her personal life, she is living in a happy marriage with her hubby and their three kids Michael, 25; Lola, 21; and Joaquin, 20. Recently, in an interview the actress revealed that their kids have blocked her and Mark on social media for self-preservation.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ kids have blocked them on social media

In a conversation with E! News, Kelly talked about her family and revealed that her kids have blocked their parents on social media. She was quoted saying, “I'm pretty sure they've blocked us. When you have a news feed and it says 'Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,' I'm certain they have blocked any channel with any mention of our names. Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can.” She further said that her kids do it for ‘self-preservation’ and they barely know what their parents are up to. “They're in a whole 'nother subculture. They're like, 'What do you mean? What are you guys doing?' They have no idea”, concluded Kelly.

Kelly Ripa reveals kids’ reaction to Mark Consuelos replacing Ryan Seacrest

For the unversed, Kelly and Mark will begin a new career venture as the latter replaces Ryan on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Talking about her children’s reaction to the same, the actress said, “They don't really pay attention to what we're doing. They're just happy that mom and dad are finding ways to pass the time since they've left the house.”

