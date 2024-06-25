Why Did Kendrick Lamar Get Backlash Over Collaborating With Dr. Dre? Explained

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

After Kendrick Lamar’s recent star-studded concert in Los Angeles, called The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, a new controversy has begun. The event was a big celebration of West Coast hip-hop culture, featuring many famous artists. Dr. Dre was also present there. However, despite the positive vibes, Kendrick Lamar faced criticism for inviting Dr. Dre.

So, Dr. Dre has a history of serious allegations involving violence against women. This makes his presence at the concert contentions. Let’s explore why Kendrick Lamar’s decision to collaborate with Dr. Dre sparked such controversy.

The concert controversy

Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Los Angeles was a huge event celebrating Juneteenth and West Coast hip-hop. At the concert Kendrick Lamar, the rapper performed alongside a slew of prominent figures from the West Coast music scene. It featured performances by popular artists like YG, Tyler the Creator, Roddy Rich, and many more.

Among them was Dr. Dre whose presence immediately drew criticism. Netizens took it social media to express their disappointment. They highlighted the hypocrisy of Lamar’s association with Dre. Critics voiced their disappointment, questioning Lamar’s decision to align with Dre despite his troubled history.

Dr. Dre’s presence raises questions

Dr. Dre is a legend in the hip-hop world, but he also has a history of allegations involving violence against women. One comment said, “So Kendrick brought out Dr. Dre, the man who beat women to a pulp, but I thought we didn’t like abusers??? What happened to that? This is why I can’t take these [expletive] seriously.”

The Drake Diss Track controversy

Adding fuel to the fire was Kenrick Lamar's past criticism of Drake, another prominent figure in the music industry. In his diss track Not Like Us, Lamar accused Drake of problematic behavior. He also mentioned Dre’s allegations of misconduct. This led to further scrutiny when fans noted the apparent contradiction of Lamar condemning Drake while performing alongside Dr. Dre.

One user wrote, “Why did Kendrick even bother to call Drake out for being a p*dophile who surrounds himself with abusers on 'Not Like Us' if he was just going to call Dr. Dre—King of the Abusers—to introduce it?”

Dr. Dre’s troubled history

Dr. Dre’s appearance at Lamar’s concert has reignited discussions about his controversial past. The legendary producer and rapper faced serious allegations of violence against women. One of the most notable incidents involved rapper and former TV personality Dee Barnes. Barnes accused Dre of assaulting her at a Hollywood party.

She alleged that Dre physically attacked her, slamming her head against a brick wall. He continued to assault her even after she sought refuge in a restroom. Another popular allegation about him was from R&B singer Michel’le. Michel’le has been vocal about how Dr. Dre accused her during their relationship. She claimed that Dre assaulted her many times, including when he reportedly punched her and held a gun to her head.

Michel’le has detailed how De’s abusive behavior affected her, both emotionally and physically. Even after Dre apologized to her publically, she claimed that the apology didn’t feel genuine. All these incidents have ruined Dre’s public image. And, they have also impacted his influential status in music.

Debates on artists' integrity

The backlash against Lamar’s collaboration with Dr. Dre has sparked conversations about the artist’s responsibilities. It raises questions about how musicians should address serious issues like abuse. It also raises questions about the treatment of women in male-dominated spaces like hip-hop.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

