Why did Kesha part ways with her record label and Management? Exploring the lawsuit settlements between the two parties

American singer and songwriter Kesha has officially parted ways with both her record label Kemosabe, RCA and her longstanding management company Vector Management, according to Variety's sources.

The move was long overdue, as Kesha fought multiple legal battles to be freed from her label. Kesha signed with Dr. Luke’s recording label, Kemosabe, in 2005 and went on to release five full-length albums along with three EPs before officially departing last week. The Die Young singer has wanted an out from Dr. Luke’s label since 2014 after she accused him of drugging and raping her in 2005 when she first signed with his label and was just 18 years old. Dr. Luke consistently denied Kesha’s claims and filed a defamation countersuit against her and her mother, Rosemary Patricia Sebert.

The lawsuits were eventually settled between both parties outside of court in June this year.

She is also said to have amicably parted ways with her management company, Vector Management.

Exploring the Lawsuit settlement between both Kesha and Dr. Luke

The legal dispute between Kesha and her former mentor and label owner dates back to 2014, when the singer first filed a civil suit against Lukasz Sebastian Gottawald, accusing him of drugging and raping her in 2005, which he tenaciously denied. Kesha then stated that she does not fully remember the events of that evening. She also accused Dr. Luke of inflicting emotional distress and misogynistic conduct.

Dr. Luke filed a countersuit against Kesha, accusing her and her mother of defamation. He claimed that they were fabricating stories to break her contract with his label. Kesha remained with Kemosabe until finally parting ways recently, as reported by multiple sources.

The duo settled the disputes outside the court in June this year.

Final Comments by Kesha and Dr. Luke regarding their decade-long legal battle

In his settlement, Dr. Luke said he wishes Kesha well, with the singer saying she wishes nothing but peace to all the parties involved.

“Only god knows what happened that night. As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke replied to Kesha’s statement as he wrote, “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

No additional details of their outside-the-court settlement were revealed.

