Why did Kevin Costner's wife Christine Costner file for divorce after 18 long years of marriage? Find out

American actor Kevin Costner's wife Christine Costner has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. The 49-year-old handbag designer's divorce filing was dated Monday, May 1, 2023. Continue reading to know more details about what happened.

Christine Costner files for divorce from Kevin Costner

Though the exact reason behind the split is unknown, Christine, who has a handbag label called Cat Bag Couture, stated "irreconcilable differences" to be the reason behind the separation in the filing. Costner's representative told People, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

ALSO READ: Yellowstone: Will there be Season 6 amidst the Kevin Costner drama? Here's everything we know

"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the rep concluded. As per TMZ, Christine is asking for joint custody of their three kids. The Yellowstone star filed his response to the divorce filing on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and also asked for joint custody. The duo, who got married in September 2004, have three children together, 15-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes, and 12-year-old Grace.

As per the filing, Christine is not asking for spousal support. "Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties' Premarital Agreement," responds Kevin's attorney Laura Wasser, referring to a prenup agreement between the former couple. A few months back in November 2022, Costner told People, "My wife does things that just completely... It just helps. The house is prettier because of her."

"Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does and I think it's the power of love, but that she makes her home that way," he added. During the pandemic, he talked about their relationship and said, "Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family. Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it. And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it's going to have to work with what the day brings."

ALSO READ: Is Yellowstone coming to end after fifth season amid Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan dispute? DETAILS here

The former pair dated for six years before getting married. Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva for sixteen years before getting divorced in 1994. He shares three children with Silva and has a son with Bridget Rooney whom he shared a brief relationship with in 1996.