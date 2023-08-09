Why did Kim Kardashian undergo 'life saving' MRI scan worth USD 2500?

Renowned American media personality Kim Kardashian underwent a ‘life saving’ MRI scan by a startup company Prenuvo. The scan can detect various diseases in its early stage. Kardashian mentioned that “it has really saved the lives of some of my friends,” and labeled it as ‘life saving’.

Prenuvo’s full-body scan claims to detect more than 500 abnormalities and diseases. And, recently the company is becoming talk of the celebrities who are willing to invest over $2500 for a whole-body scan.

Kim shared post with MRI Scan Machine

Last Tuesday, The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a post on Instagram in navy scrubs. She was seen posing with the MRI Scan machine in the picture.

Alongside the picture, her caption read “I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to share with you all about this life saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan can identify cancer and diseases like aneurysms in its earliest phases, even before symptoms arise. It was like getting an MRI for an hour without any radiation. It has really saved some of my friends' lives and I just had to spread the word. Hashtag NotAnAd.”

Kim’s Mom also took the Scan

Kim Kardashian is not the only one in her family to take the MRI scan. Prior to her, her mom Kris Jenner, 67, also had the scan before her birthday. During the screening she was given an all-clear on her health status.

Kris Jenner wanted to ensure that she lives her life to the fullest, just like her 88-year-old mother Mary Jo Shannon. During one of the family’s Hulu shows, The Kardashians, she explained "Getting this scan is quite important for me because it tells me if there’s anything wrong on the inside of my body that I should be worried about.”

Speaking about the scan being an hour long, she further expressed “Yeah, having 55 minutes to yourself is a dream come true for me. I don’t remember if I've had 55 minutes alone since 1978.”

Earlier Kim Kardashian also suffered shoulder injury

A few weeks back, Kim Kardashian encountered a shoulder injury. Fortunately, she has since recuperated and is now resuming her fitness regimen alongside her devoted trainer, Melissa Alcantara. This serves as a testament to Kardashian's unwavering dedication to her well-being and her resolve to uphold a healthy lifestyle, even in the face of challenges.

