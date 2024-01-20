Why Did Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Cut Their Mansion's Price By A Million? The Couple Desperate To Sell After Going Broke

Reality TV power couple Kroy Biermann, a former NFL player, and Kim Zolciak, known for her charismatic presence on the screen, initially enamored audiences with their whirlwind romance. Their love story, showcased on Don't Be Tardy, portrayed a harmonious blend of family and fame. However, the recent turn of events has left fans in shock, as Kroy filed for divorce just over six weeks after both stars withdrew their divorce filings from May. The once-enviable union is now facing an uncertain future, prompting speculation about the reasons behind this abrupt decision and adding a somber note to their once-publicly cherished relationship.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann cut their mansion price by $1 million

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have significantly dropped the price of their Georgia mansion by $1 million in an attempt to attract potential buyers amidst their ongoing financial troubles. The 15,000-square-foot property, featuring seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a spa, heated pool, and a six-car garage, is now listed at $4.5 million, as indicated by online records.

The listing emphasizes that “no detail was overlooked during the building and customization of this home!” Notably, this marks the second time the Don't Be Tardy stars, currently in the process of a divorce, have reduced the property's price. Initially listed for $6 million in October 2023, the price was first lowered to $5.5 million in December after two months without a sale.

The latest reduction in price coincides with the looming threat of foreclosure from Truist Bank, citing that Zolciak and Biermann have “defaulted on their mortgage”. According to court documents obtained by Page Six , the bank “intends to exercise its rights” if the outstanding debt is not settled through the sale of the house.

This financial turmoil comes at a time when the couple's Milton, Georgia mansion previously faced foreclosure in 2014 and again in February 2023. However, on both occasions, Zolciak and Biermann managed to resolve the debts before losing their extravagant residence. Unfortunately, their financial challenges have escalated in recent months, prompting the drastic price reduction and potential foreclosure.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann face several lawsuits

Amidst their tumultuous marriage marked by allegations of abuse, as reported by Entertainment Tonight , both Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann find themselves entangled in various legal battles. Biermann faces lawsuits from his former divorce lawyer and a car company, both claiming unpaid bills, as per The Blast . Additionally, he is obligated to pay $230,000 in a separate bank lawsuit, jointly with Zolciak, as per court documents received by TMZ . On the other hand, Zolciak, a former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, is being sued by a credit card company for over $150,000 and by Target for outstanding bills, as reported by Page Six.

In an attempt to navigate their financial challenges, Zolciak has resorted to selling designer goods, including Biermann's Louis Vuitton sneakers, and leveraging rumors about the ex-couple's alleged infidelity for clickbait news and profit. Biermann, in turn, attributes their financial woes to Zolciak, alleging that she is a gambling addict who lost $1.5 million during their 12-year marriage, as per Radar Online

Biermann's attorney has revealed the precarious financial situation, stating that, “Every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now lawsuits on behalf of creditors.” Zolciak's representative, however, declined to comment on the recent developments regarding the reality star's house or her financial difficulties.

