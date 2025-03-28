Why Did King Charles III Cancel All Plans Amid Cancer Treatment? All We Know About Hospitalization and Side Effects

Recent reports suggest that King Charles spent a brief period under observation. On Thursday, March 27, the British monarch was hospitalized after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment, according to Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, royal sources who spoke to Reuters described it as just a "minor bump in the road."

For those unaware, King Charles has been undergoing treatment since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024. The diagnosis came as a shock to many, following tests conducted after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that King Charles has returned to Clarence House and that all his engagements for Friday will be rescheduled as a precautionary measure.

Queen Camilla did not accompany him to the hospital.

"His Majesty was due to receive credentials from the ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon," a palace source stated, adding that he was also scheduled for four public engagements in Birmingham on Friday. However, due to this unexpected development, the King is disappointed to be missing the significant occasion.

"He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible," the source added.

While the palace did not disclose specific details about the King’s side effects, a royal source described them as "the most minor bump," noting that such effects are common during medical treatment.

The insider also stated that King Charles' recovery was progressing positively, allowing him to remain in good form while continuing his work and making calls from his study.

His cancer diagnosis came just eight months into his reign, leaving his family and close ones in shock.