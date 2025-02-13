Why Did Kourtney Want to Leave The Kardashians? Khloé Reveals How Kim Saved the Show: 'It Was Not...'

Khloé Kardashian recently spilled the beans about an off-camera dispute that nearly prompted Kourtney Kardashian Barker to leave The Kardashians.

During an exclusive conversation with E! News on February 10, 2025, Khloé disclosed that her elder sister heavily weighed her options for quitting the top-rated Hulu reality show. However, she remained after a discussion with Kim Kardashian.

As per Khloé, Kim was instrumental in convincing Kourtney to stay on the show. The Good American founder confessed to feeling uncomfortable with the conversation, as she tends to get stuck in the middle of family conflicts.

She said, "It was not my doing and I think I was a little baby and I wasn’t involved in that because somehow I’m always in the middle of them. I’m like, 'I don’t have a dog in this fight; I’m good.'"

This time, though, she decided to take a step back and let her sisters deal with the issue without her intervention. While they put the problem behind them, Khloé mentioned that the lingering tensions may remain.

She had also characterized the Kardashian sisters as having a tendency to avoid direct confrontation, sweeping issues under the rug, so to speak, and dealing with them in subtler ways later on.

During the interview, Khloé also commented on which sister would likely have their next baby. She firmly stated that she does not plan on having more children but is sure Kourtney is most likely to give birth to another. Kourtney is a mom to Mason, Penelope, Reign, and Rocky.

Considering Kourtney's passion for pregnancy and being a mother, Khloé can envision her having another child in the future. Khloé quipped, "She loves having babies and being pregnant, so I can totally see her having another one."

While Kourtney Kardashian decided to stay on the show, much has unfolded. On the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé spoke to her mom, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian about her emotional reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of The Kardashians Season 6 every Thursday on Hulu.