Why did Kylie Jenner trade face with Justin Bieber on TikTok? Unveiling her hilarious new post

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are very close friends. The friendship between these two has been demonstrated through their social media posts as well as their public appearances. Their genuine friendship has been strengthened by their positive interviews and support for one another's endeavors. Despite Kylie Jenner's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian's romantic links to Justin Bieber after her breakup with ex Scott Disick, Kylie has been friends with both Justin and Hailey for several years.

Kylie Jenner is known for her playful and entertaining antics, particularly when it comes to her celebrity friends. Recently, Kylie had some fun with TikTok's Justin Bieber filter, and fans were in total awe. In the funny video, Jenner could be seen sitting in a makeup chair wearing a black furry robe as she showed off the filter and pulled off her best Bieber impression while a hairstylist pulled her brunette locks into a bun.

Kylie Jenner's hilarious TikTok with Justin Bieber filter

On Monday, 18th December, Kylie Jenner posted a hilarious TikTok of herself sporting a Justin Bieber face filter. In the TikTok video, which is set to Justin Bieber's 2009 track Love Me, Kylie smolders at the camera and pulls her best Justin impression while getting her hair done. She captioned the video, "This makes me so happy."

Her hairstylist and Jenner erupt into laughter as she moves the camera away from herself, and the filter appears on his face. Hailey Bieber, a friend of Jenner's and Bieber's wife, gave the funny clip a nod of affirmation. She commented, "I'm screaming!" in the post's comments.

In addition to Hailey, several fans shared their reactions to Jenner's upload in the comments. "Kylie in her bieber era," one user wrote, while another commented, "KYLIE THIS IS TOO GOOD." A third joined, "wait stop justin bieber should totally go darl brunette," with a fourth chiming in, "NAH OMG KYLIE AS JUSTIS AND HAILEY COMMENTING AHHH."

The Hulu official account also joined the comments party and rooted for a "Justin x Kylie" collaboration. "Justin x Kylie Cosmetics collab when?" the streaming giant enquired.

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber once made headlines for sparking a feud with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's relationship has had a roller-coaster ride since they first met in 2009. Ever since Hailey married Justin Bieber, who was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, the two women have been pitted against each other by their fans. They have been in the public eye, especially whenever they share social media, which is often 'theorized' by online users about taking digs at each other. In 2022, Hailey Bieber stated in her Call Her Daddy interview that it's "all love" between her and Selena.

Back in February, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner made headlines for allegedly sparking a feud with Selena Gomez by appearing to make fun of her eyebrows. Not long after Gomez shared a TikTok stating that she "laminated her brows too much," Jenner posted a pic of her own brows via her Instagram Story, writing, "This was an accident???" She also shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Hailey via her IG Story, in which she and Hailey zoomed in on their eyebrows.

Gomez later poked fun at the drama while promoting her Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel. "You know how much I love a laminated brow," she captioned an Instagram selfie in August. "I'm excited to finally share that my new @rarebeauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is here. It's my staple for that natural, fluffy, lifted brow – it holds all day without being stiff, sticky, or crunchy. You can shop it now only at RareBeauty.com," Selena wrote.

