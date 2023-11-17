Why did Lady Gaga drive Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell 'crazy'? Reality star REVEALS

The Bachelor’s alum, Carly Waddell recently peeled back the curtain on her college days alongside none other than pop sensation Lady Gaga. Recounting their time studying theater at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Waddell shared candid insights into the moments that drove her 'crazy' and the undeniable talent that set Lady Gaga apart.

During a recent episode of the Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick podcast, Carly Waddell revealed that she studied alongside Lady Gaga at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. The Just Work singer opened up about the quirks that made Lady Gaga stand apart. Waddell revealed that Gaga's lunchtime piano sessions, belting out Wicked tunes at the top of her lungs, irked her to the point where she chose to eat in the hallway just to escape the musical extravaganza. Waddell couldn't help but be fed up with the daily serenades disrupting her lunchtime peace.

Waddell shared, “Stefani (Lady Gaga) used to, during lunch, play on the piano. You would eat lunch in a dance studio and there was a piano, and she would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day. And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her."

While acknowledging Gaga's undeniable talent, stating, "And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so, I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy."

Carly Waddell on Lady Gaga’s unique style and immense talent

Despite the annoyances, Carly Waddell couldn't deny Lady Gaga's exceptional talent, especially when she showcased her own material. Waddell recalled Gaga's unique fashion choices, from “really tight leotards” to unforgettable performances that set her apart. Noting that Gaga was not necessarily more talented than their peers in the elite program, Waddell emphasized Gaga's prowess in music.

Waddell shared, “When she played at the NYU talent show, she was singing her own stuff and I was like, 'You can't argue, that girl is really good. She was good at everything, but she was better at her own stuff. She was down at the piano, wailing her own tunes."

As both Carly Waddell and Lady Gaga chose to leave their studies at Tisch, their paths diverged in pursuit of individual success. While Waddell acknowledges the annoyance of Gaga's college performances, she also accepts the undeniable talent that has etched Gaga into the annals of musical history.

