Why did Lewis Capaldi stop singing midway during Glastonbury Festival 2023? Find out

Lewis Capaldi is one of the most popular singer-songwriters in the music industry. With hit songs such as Someone You Loved, Before You Go, Pointless, and others, Capaldi never loses his simplicity. He gets huge support from his die-hard fans for every project he does. Recently, the 26-year-old singer headlined the Glastonbury Festival 2023 on Saturday. During his set, Lewis Capaldi faced vocal issues but was immediately saved by his fans. Read on to find out what really happened.

Lewis Capaldi gets immense support from fans at Glastonbury

On Saturday, Lewis Capaldi opened Glastonbury Festival with a huge crowd by his side. But during his set of Someone You Loved, the singer’s voice cracked, which made him stop in the middle of the performance.

According to BBC concert footage, Lewis Capaldi was seen apologizing for stopping midway as he said, “I’m going to be honest everybody, but I’m starting to lose my voice up here, but we’re going to keep going, and we’re going to go until the end. I just need you all to sing with me as loud as you can if that’s OK?” His passionate fans then shouted the lyrics and finished the song for him which showcased a beautiful bond between an artist and fans.

For his performance, Capaldi opted for a casual white tee. He was seen smiling and enjoying his performance during the festival at the Worthy Farm Stage.

Check out fans’ reactions

As soon as the video of Lewis Capaldi stopping midway and the crowd finishing the song for him surfaced, fans were quick enough to react to it. A fan wrote, “I’m not crying, you are.” Praising the crowd’s support, another fan commented, “Brilliant from the crowd & brilliant too from Lewis. Even though he knows he’s struggling, he still goes on the stage & that takes true courage.”

“As his Tourette’s overwhelmed him, and he needed a break thousands of voices lifted him up. I feel something akin to a religious experience hearing them sing. The effect on Lewis Capaldi must have been profound. You don’t even have to like the song to get choked up. Beautiful,” added a third one.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi opened up about his mental health struggles and shared a post about the same. On June 5, taking to his Instagram, the singer wrote, “I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.” He also added that he would extend his hiatus after the Glastonbury festival.

