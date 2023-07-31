Why did Love Island fans advise Mitchel to take ‘psychological help’ during Mad Moves segment? Find out

Love Island season 10 has had its fair share of dramatic moments, but Tuesday's episode took things to a new level with a fiery argument between Scott and Mitchel during the intense award ceremony. The ceremony featured entertaining categories like Best Head-to-Head, Most Snakey Sitch, Flirtiest Performance, and Mad Moves. It was the last category that caused a stir, as Mitchel's defensive reaction left fans worried about his mental state.

Mad Moves drama unfolds: Mitchel's award sparks controversy

A rollercoaster of drama: Mitchel's love triangle

Fans express concern on social media

Love Island UK season 10 airs a new episode from Sunday through Friday on ITVX and ITV2 at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET. Stay tuned to see how this gripping love triangle unfolds and whether Mitchel can find his way to a more positive and stable path in the villa.

