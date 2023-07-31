Why did Love Island fans advise Mitchel to take ‘psychological help’ during Mad Moves segment? Find out

Love Island season 10 has had its fair share of dramatic moments, but Tuesday's episode took things to a new level with a fiery argument between Scott and Mitchel during the intense award ceremony. The ceremony featured entertaining categories like Best Head-to-Head, Most Snakey Sitch, Flirtiest Performance, and Mad Moves. It was the last category that caused a stir, as Mitchel's defensive reaction left fans worried about his mental state.

Mad Moves drama unfolds: Mitchel's award sparks controversy

A rollercoaster of drama: Mitchel's love triangle

Fans express concern on social media

Love Island UK season 10 airs a new episode from Sunday through Friday on ITVX and ITV2 at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET. Stay tuned to see how this gripping love triangle unfolds and whether Mitchel can find his way to a more positive and stable path in the villa.

FAQs

What is the concept of Love Island?
The matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in Las Vegas, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island.
Do couples get paid for Love Island?
Do you get paid to go on Love Island? The 2023 Summer series is upon us! Although you might think spending eight weeks in the sun and endless brand deals would be enough benefits for the Love Island cast, it turns out they actually get paid to take part in the popular ITV2 show! Yes, that's correct!
Why Love Island is so popular?
Love Island succeeds because it takes something we are all familiar with – dating, love, relationships – and turns a microscope on it, where the contestants can't really talk or think about anything else. It's a social experiment disguised as a villa holiday in the sun.
