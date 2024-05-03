Why Did Lynne Spears Sue Jacob Diamond? Find Out As Latter Slams 'Fake' Report Of Britney Spears' Mom Winning Legal Battle

Through the years, Britney Spears has had a difficult relationship with her family — most notably due to the conservatorship that estranged them. Trust issues have also created rifts between her and her mother, Lynne Spears. Britney has always been vocal about how she feels about her mom, often expressing dissatisfaction.

But despite what Britney says about her, Lynne adamantly denies all allegations brought against her and repeatedly speaks out saying how much she loves being a mother to Britney. The Daily Mail reports that Lynne appears to be sincerely interested in burying the hatchet.

Reports of Lynne Spears winning lawsuit against former friend-turned-foe Jacob Diamond Is Fake News

Recently though, Spears took legal action against Jacob Diamond — a publicist whom she called “phony” in court documents filed for obtaining a restraining order — after accusing him of trying to infiltrate her inner circle to get closer to Britney possibly with harmful intentions.

Why did Lynne Spears sue Jacob Diamond?

Former friends Diamond and Lynne went head-to-head following their friendship’s demise when Lynne and two associates -Jansen Fitz, 41, and Tatum Solis, 48 - sued him in October 2023. Lynne accused Diamond of infiltrating her inner circle to defame her and her daughter Britney Spears. In response, there was issued a temporary restraining order preventing him from coming within 100 yards of Lynn’s residence as well as forbidding him from disclosing details surrounding their relationship as per DailyMail.

However, even with this lawsuit and the alleged restraining order in place, Diamond is accused of continuing to share private information such as videos and texts about Lynne and her friends. According to the aforementioned news portal, a ruling by Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks just recently made it known that if he does not stop publishing defamatory statements online then contempt charges or imprisonment awaits him.

Though he’s barred from speaking about Lynne Spears, Jacob Diamond remains active on social media where he frequently posts about Britney Spears — asking for his followers’ opinions in the captions of photos.

