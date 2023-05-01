Why did Mark Consuelos fall down in embarrassment on Live With Kelly and Mark? Deets inside

During an episode of ‘Live Kelly and Mark Consuelos’, the ‘All My Children’ actor mixed up two Latin American countries when he congratulated a fan on winning a vacation after they competed on the show. Ripa and Mark held a contest during Friday's episode in which fans had to guess the correct answer to a challenging question. It was part of their Spring Trivia segment, “Grow for it”. The question was ‘What was an American actor, Ato Essandoh,’s major subject while he was in college?’ Leah Mathis, the fan who called in, said Ato's college degree was "chemical engineering," which proved to be right.

Because Leah was correct, she was awarded a week's vacation in Panama, where she would stay at the renowned Los Establos Boutique Hotel in Boquete. Mark expressed his joy for Leah's victory when she won. "I'm glad you're going to Mexico," Mark stated confidently. Kelly Ripa, his wife, instantly corrected him, "No, she's going to Panama!"

Mark quickly repeated himself, but this time he mentioned the correct country. "I'm really glad you're going to Panama," he said as he put his head down in laughter.

Ripa on Mark Consuelos as her co-host

Over the last 22 years, Kelly Ripa has hosted several shows with “TV husbands” but this time, she is hosting a show with her real husband, Mark Consuelos. According to Ripa and Consuelos, it was the network's idea to pair them up. They felt it was a poor idea at first. In an interview, Ripa said, “We’d be the last people on earth to suggest ourselves work together for anything.” “They were putting the data in front of us, like, ‘Do you realize how much you’ve worked together in your careers?’ And it started to make sense to us.”

Ripa and Mark Consuelos's relationship timeline

Ripa and Mark are undoubtedly one-of-a-kind lovers. The two first met on the sets of "All My Children." They soon began dating and the couple made their relationship official at the Soap Opera Digest Awards on Valentine’s Day. The two have even appeared as lovers on the comedy "Hope & Faith" and the CW's "Riverdale."

In 1996, the two tied the knot and became proud parents to their first child in 1997. A few years after their wedding, they welcomed their second child Lola Consuelos in 2001. The pair gave birth to their third child in 2003 and since then they are a family of five: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

