Why Did Marlon Wayans’ Family Leave 1990 Comedy Series In Living Color? Comedian REVEALS

Known comedian Marlon Wayans opened up at the Club Shay Shay podcast on September 4 about why his family walked away from In Living Color while the show was at its peak of success. The sketch comedy show, created by his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans, premiered on Fox in 1990 and aired for five seasons until 1994.

Wayans revealed that the family decided to exit because it was hampering Marlon’s brother Keenan Ivory Wayans's finances. Marlon recalled. "I remember when we left In Living Color because Fox was syndicating the show, and Keenen said, ‘No way, you’re not doing this to me.’ My family said, ‘Forget the money,’ and we all left."

The show was more of a launching platform in the beginning for various A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Jim Carrey, and Jamie Foxx. It turned into a family show when Marlon and Keenen were joined by their siblings Damon Wayans, Kim Wayans, and Shawn Wayans.

While Marlon revealed that he was also offered 'big cheques' and to stay on the series, his family decided to stand by his brother and left the show.

He further explained that season five of In Living Color took a bizarre turn, mentioning Biz Markie’s involvement. He mentioned that Chris Rock, despite his brilliance, joined at the wrong time and couldn’t save the show because its original essence had already been lost and the audience knew that too.

After Marlon left the show, he said he was "broke," with "only $700 in the bank and $900," according to PEOPLE. However, this pushed him to work harder, leading to the opportunity to collaborate with the legendary Wayans Bros. Their show aired for five seasons from 1995 to 1999.

He then had a successful stint producing the first two Scary Movie films, where he and Shawn were credited as writers and co-stars.

These films were released in 2000 and 2001. In 2000, he also appeared as Tyrone C. Love in Requiem for a Dream and as Snails in Dungeons & Dragons. In addition to his roles in shows and films, Marlon has also been a YouTube host.

