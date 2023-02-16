Why did Marlowe star Liam Neeson punch Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show?

Liam Neeson ’s 100 th film Marlowe was just released in theatres on February 15, 2023. Ahead of the big day, the Schindler’s List actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , where he touched upon several things and promoted his film as well. However, in the middle of their conversation, the Irish actor happened to punch Jimmy Fallon on his face. Find out what happened.

During the episode, Fallon asked Liam Neeson if he liked doing the action scenes in Marlowe. To this, the actor replied, “I love it. I feel like – seriously, like a kid in a toy shop. Hanging out with these stunt guys who are there to make me look good.”

Jimmy Fallon further asked Neeson if he could teach him how to throw a fake punch. The latter agreed and even made up a fictional scene where he threatened Fallon against ‘chatting up’ with his girlfriend. The duo enacted the scene on stage not once, but twice. It should be noted that Fallon was quite a natural, and received the punches quite convincingly!

Liam Neeson punches Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show