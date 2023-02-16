Why did Marlowe star Liam Neeson punch Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show?
Liam Neeson’s 100th film Marlowe was just released in theatres on February 15, 2023. Ahead of the big day, the Schindler’s List actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he touched upon several things and promoted his film as well. However, in the middle of their conversation, the Irish actor happened to punch Jimmy Fallon on his face. Find out what happened.
Why did Liam Neeson punch Jimmy Fallon on his show?
During the episode, Fallon asked Liam Neeson if he liked doing the action scenes in Marlowe. To this, the actor replied, “I love it. I feel like – seriously, like a kid in a toy shop. Hanging out with these stunt guys who are there to make me look good.”
Jimmy Fallon further asked Neeson if he could teach him how to throw a fake punch. The latter agreed and even made up a fictional scene where he threatened Fallon against ‘chatting up’ with his girlfriend. The duo enacted the scene on stage not once, but twice. It should be noted that Fallon was quite a natural, and received the punches quite convincingly!
Liam Neeson punches Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show
More about Liam Neeson’s Marlowe
Liam Neeson’s 100th film Marlowe was released in the United States on February 15, 2023. In India, the film will hit the theatres on February 24 and is reportedly being distributed by PVR Pictures. The period crime thriller is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by John Banville.
In the movie, Neeson will be seen essaying the role of a private detective named Philip Marlowe. It is set in the late 1930s. Neeson’s character is hired to find the ex-lover of glamorous heiress Clare Cavendish (played by Diane Kruger), who is the daughter of a famous movie actress Dorothy Cavendish (played by Jessica Lange). Apart from them, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Alan Cumming also feature in the movie directed by Neil Jordan.
FAQs
