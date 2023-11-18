Why did Martha Stewart cancel Thanksgiving dinner? Real reason explored

Martha Stewart is breaking away from her famed annual Thanksgiving hosting tradition this year, and the reasons behind this unexpected decision have been candidly revealed. In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Stewart opened up about canceling her Thanksgiving plans, citing unforeseen circumstances and an overwhelming turkey-cooking schedule.

Martha Stewart cancels her Thanksgiving party amid the turkey fatigue

During her chat with Kelly Clarkson on her show, Martha Stewart disclosed the surprising news that she called off her Thanksgiving plans this year. The 82-year-old businesswoman explained that after years of hosting a Thanksgiving party, she decided to take a break, primarily due to unforeseen circumstances. Stewart mentioned, “I gave up Thanksgiving, I canceled. Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So…I called up my chef friend and I said: ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.’”

Stewart amusingly expressed being "turkey-ed out" after preparing numerous turkeys, including 14 for her TV show and an additional one for the Today show. Her decision to cancel the Thanksgiving feast has led her to explore alternative plans, turning her holiday from party host to guest.

Martha Stewart revealed that Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday

Despite skipping her own Thanksgiving dinner, Stewart remains a devoted fan of the holiday. In an appearance on TODAY earlier this month, she expressed her love for Thanksgiving, describing it as one of her favorites. Stewart, who keeps a poultry yard, emphasized the sentimental value of the holiday.

She stated, “Well, I love holidays, you know that, and Thanksgiving is one of my favorites. I do have gobblers in the poultry yard. I have 17 of them right now…They’re beautiful, they’re lovely birds. They gobble back to me when I gobble them. It’s an autumnal beautiful remembrance of days past.” Stewart further shared her take on her festive delight, pumpkin spice, stating, “In a pie, I love it. In anything else, I do not love it.” Making her stance clear she added, “I don’t like cappuccino with pumpkin spice in it, I just don’t.”

While Martha Stewart may not be orchestrating her traditional Thanksgiving gathering this year, her dynamic plans to sample various courses at friends' homes showcase her unwavering enthusiasm for the holiday season.

