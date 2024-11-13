Why Did Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Get Into Production Business Together? Find Out As Duo Reveals Emotional Reason

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon stepped into the Hollywood industry together and managed to acquire the top spot while being on each other’s side. Apart from acting in multiple films together, the duo has also been business partners, as they own their production studios under the name Artists Equity.

In conversation with Deadline, the actors opened up about the reason behind joining the business together.

The production house has acquired some major projects in the past few months, including AIR, Small Things Like These, The Instigators, and Unstoppable.

While talking to the media portal, Affleck revealed that the idea occurred in his head when they were shooting for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, released in 2021.

Adding to the details of his friend, Damon went on to say, "We had this experience on The Last Duel. Ben and I hadn’t written together in so long, and I watched that Peter Jackson Beatles documentary, the one that ends with that performance on the roof."

He added, "These guys are playing, and it’s The Beatles, and they’re live and you can see the joy that they’re playing with. They’re so excited, and then Peter Jackson puts a chyron up that says, This is the last live performance that the Beatles ever gave."

The Departed actor went on to reveal that he couldn't hold back his tears as he watched the documentary with his daughter. When his daughter Stella asked why he was crying, the actor shared that he was crying over the musicians missing the opportunity to come together despite loving each other and never letting go of them.

At that exact moment, Damon realized that he and his longtime pal needed to start a production house.

As the actor approached the Justice League star with the idea and to convince him to get on board, Damon said, "How much life do we have left, and what are we going to do with it?"

Meanwhile, the roles of the Good Will Hunting duo are clear: Affleck acts as the company's CEO, Damon is the chief content officer, and the latter’s wife, Luciana, also plays an important role in the production house.

Ben and Matt are also set to collaborate on a new crime thriller, RIP. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix in 2025.

