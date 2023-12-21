Why did Meghan Markle refuse her son Archie's Christmas Gift request? Exploring the viral statement from Duchess of Sussex
We might not be the only ones who don’t get all our Christmas wishes fulfilled. Prince Archie, the son of the Duke of Sussex, might also not receive the one gift he wants this Christmas.
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the eldest son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was born in 2019, and the couple has strictly maintained their stand on keeping him out of the public eye in all these years. However, his parents have often shared a sneak peek into the four-year-old’s hobbies, likes and dislikes. When Meghan moderated a Netflix panel last month that included actor David Oyelowo and photographer Misan Harriman, she revealed that Archie is a budding photographer.
Archie wants a camera like Misan
After a special screening of Netflix’s short film The After at a private residence in Montecito, California, where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Duchess of Sussex thanked Harriman for helping her son with a few tips about photography. Her four-and-a-half-year-old son got a camera from his mother and then complained, “But it’s not a Leica like Misan. " However, Megan made it clear to Archie that he might not get his wish fulfilled anytime soon. The German camera company is famous for its time-intensive manufacturing process and high price tags, so it might be some time before Archie makes that upgrade. “I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas,’” Meghan said adding, “So thank you for the inspiration across the board.”
It will be a happy Christmas after all
Archie's Christmas with his sister Lilibet will be filled with joy, even if the expensive camera isn't on the list. In an interview with E! News in October, Meghan revealed that she and Harry have been creating new Christmas customs with her small family. "Now that our little ones are getting older, we're making new ones, and we're having a great time," the proud mom shared, adding that she enjoys decorating the tree and trimming it with her kids.
Prince Archie not only draws inspiration from Harriman, but he also inherited a passion for photography. Queen Elizabeth, the grandmother of Prince Harry, was frequently seen holding a camera, even a Leica, at horse races when her husband, Prince Philip, used to compete in carriage driving.
