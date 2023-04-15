Why did Meghan Markle take the sudden decision to 'relaunch' herself after King Charles coronation?

King Charles' coronation has become a matter of talk for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry wondered whether the two would make their appearance at the ceremony or not.

As the sources made their guesses, which are also meant to be considered, it is true that Meghan Markle won't mark her attendance on the big day for the royal throne, which may also be true that Prince Harry has to be on the royal veranda with his family for the coronation but without his wife, Meghan.

Which also brings to light that, amidst the Royal Coronation preparations, Meghan Markle has picked her path to follow as sources reveal insight details that made her get back to the field after a prolonged break.

Meghan Markle’s relaunch plan? Sources reveal

If Meghan Markle had been "assured of a prominent position" at the King's Coronation, according to ROYAL experts, she might have agreed to be at the coronation with Prince Harry.

Tom Bower, a commentator, stated that Camilla, Kate, and Sophie's demands for submission would be "too much for her" and "another reason to deter her from coming."

Nick Ede, a marketing and cultural specialist, predicted that the Duchess "will launch a new initiative" following the Coronation because he believes she has been working on "some new projects that will enable her to stand alone."

Mark Borkowski, an expert in public relations, claimed that the backlash from Spare pushed Meghan to keep "her head down for some time" and that she is aware that "there is nothing for her to gain from disrupting the King's big day."

"However, the Meghan and Harry tale transcends both British and Commonwealth borders. Meghan will undoubtedly resume the campaign. They cannot remain silent, he said, according to MailOnline.

As with her decline of the invitation, many shared how disrespectful it is from Meghan’s side to not be there at the coronation, which is one of the most important days for the royal family as the last coronation took place when late Queen Elizabeth was taking over the throne decades ago.

Meghan Markle disrespecting the royals by not attending King Charles coronation?

After King Charles escorted Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is "disrespecting the monarchy" by declining to attend the Coronation.

When her own father wasn't present to support her on your wedding day, Kinsey Schofield said on Talk TV: "How insulting to not come and support not only Harry but the father-in-law who escorted you down the aisle."

"I believe they have a right. I believe that the seating arrangements you just detailed are an example of being entitled. This is an illustration of insulting your elders as well as the monarchy” commented on Meghan Markle for not being there on King Charles coronation.

