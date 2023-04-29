Why did Mia Farrow delete 'nasty' tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Actress reveals

Mia Farrow explained why she deleted the tweet where she said she was “tired” of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The actress deleted her tweet after facing severe backlash from netizens on social media. In an interview further, Farrow revealed the reason behind why she deleted the tweet and said she ‘adores’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Why did Mia Farrow delete her tweet?

In an interview with US Weekly on Wednesday, Farrow addressed the tweet about Harry and Meghan. She said, “I shouldn’t tweet without thinking. I adore them.”

Mia admitted that the reason she deleted her tweet was because of her followers’ reactions. She said, “I regretted it because a lot of people thought I was being nasty.” The actress admitted what she said in the tweet about Harry and Meghan “was a pretty nasty thing to say”. She added, “But I didn’t intend it to be. I deleted it, and I saw how offended people were. But that’s what I was thinking.”

Mia Farrow on tweet about Harry and Meghan

For the unversed, on Twitter, the American actress received severe backlash after she wrote, “Here’s my unkind thought of the day: I’m getting a little bit tired of Harry and Meghan.”

The 78-year-old actress also praised Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and said, “I was thinking in that moment about [Princess] Diana and how much I admired her.” Mia added Diana would “want her boys to be together,” referring to the relationship between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William.

She spoke in reference to the allegations Harry made in his tell-all book Spare and continued, “Perhaps Harry maybe has been saying a lot of things that will make that rift more difficult."

Meanwhile, in his book titled Spare, the Duke of Sussex made several shocking revelations. Post that, earlier this month, it was confirmed Harry would attend King Chares III’s coronation in the UK.

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they have been hitting the headlines since their exit as the senior royals of the British Royal Family. The couple featured in their Netflix documentary, which was a massive hit. Meghan recently made news for reportedly signing a deal with WME.

