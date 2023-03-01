Why did Michael B. Jordan apologize to his mother for the new Calvin Klein ads? Find out

Michael B. Jordan has recently set the internet on fire as he posed for the now viral Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 campaign. Fans have been thirsting over these new photos of the actor on social media and praising the actor for his toned physique and ripped abs. At the Creed III premiere, Michael B. Jordan revealed that before these photos dropped, he called and apologized to his mother. Read further to know why the Creed III actor apologized to his mother.

Michael B. Jordan is working with Calvin Klein for the first time as his steamy photos were captured by Mert & Marcus. At the red carpet for Creed III premiere, the 36 year old actor said he apologized to his mother before the pictures were released. Jordan called her and said sorry to her as she has to see such photos of her son. He said, ‘I’ve got my business all out in the streets — literally.’

When asked about the release of the Calvin Klein campaign ad and opening of Creed III (which is also his directorial debut) at the same time, Michael B. Jordan said that he was happy that everything came together at one time like a moment.

Earlier celebrities like Jamie Dornan, Justin Bieber, and Mark Wahlberg have also worked with the brand. Fans have been praising the 36 year old in the now viral Calvin Klein underwear campaign as he posed in ripped abs. One user asked for forgiveness from God for her sin as she lusted for Jordan and asked the Lord to cleanse her mind. While the other one joked that she has an exclusive relationship with Jordan as they are married and asked other girls to calm down as nobody is getting their hands on Jordan.