Why did Michael B. Jordan say ‘sorry’ to his mom over an ad?

Michael B. Jordan, who will be soon seen in Creed 3, begged for an apology from his mother for his latest campaign shoot with Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The actor appears embarrassed that his mother saw his underwear advertisement. Hence, to escape the mess, Jordan made sure to apologize, which is hilarious as well as showcases the lovely bond the actor and his mother share.

Michael Jordan expressed his feelings about the campaign shoot to Entertainment Tonight and mentioned how embarrassed he would feel if his mother saw him like this, so before she raised any questions or made any comments, the actor made sure to apologise for the campaign shoot that he did for Calvin Klein. Michael B. Jordan shares his achievement Michael, who is busy with his movie promotion, expressed his achievement on the career front by quoting that he feels he has reached his career milestone by delivering a fantastic piece to the audience. Actor Michael B. Jordan expressed how it feels to celebrate his career landmark with other actors who also have moments of their own, as it feels special about how everything is happening at the right time.

Michael B. Jordan looking for romance? In June, the actor announced his split from Lori Harvey and stated that his next relationship will happen "when it's supposed to happen, then it will happen." He mentioned that he is open to getting into a good, healthy relationship where he could be a responsible partner as well. As long as it is about relationships, it will happen when it is meant to happen. Michael also said that his split from Lori taught him a lot. He stated that because he is a firm believer that whatever comes out of the situation will be best for you and your growth as this is life, he understands how to learn and make the most of every situation that you come across as a life-time experience.

