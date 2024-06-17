Why Did Mindy Kaling And Bill Hader Not Return For Inside Out 2? Explored

When you go to watch the latest animated Pixar film Inside Out 2 in theaters this weekend, you will see the voices of the characters Disgust and Fear sound very different from its 2015 prequel. This is because Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader have been replaced in the sequel.

Liza Lapira, best known for her performances in television shows The Equalizer, 9JKL, and Super Fun Night, among others, has replaced Kaling while Veep star Tony Hale took over Hader’s Fear. Though all the stars and the makers have remained tight-lipped, let’s explore the possible reasons why Kaling and Hader did not return to their roles.

Is pay parity a reason behind Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader not returning to Inside Out 2?

While he did not state a reason, producer Mark Nielsen told LADbible ahead of the sequel’s release, “It’s been nine years since that first film, and you try to get their original cast back together, but it doesn’t always work out.” However, expressing his love for both Kaling and Hader, he said, “They’re always going to be part of this Pixar family.”

As per a Puck newsletter and several other media reports, one of the major reasons behind this fallout is the pay parity. While Amy Poehler was reportedly paid $5 million for returning to her role of Joy, other cast members were offered merely $100,000.

Not the reason behind not reprising her role, but regarding the film, Kaling told The Wrap earlier this year, “I had a great time working on Inside Out and am sure Inside Out 2 will be great. But I’m not working on it.”

About the films Inside Out and Inside Out 2

Directed by Pete Docter, the coming-of-age Pixar film Inside Out explores young girl Riley's head as she adjusts to her family's relocation and five personified emotions– Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust– controlling her thoughts and actions. The film received two Oscar nominations and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

The sequel had a theatrical release on June 14. While Kaitlyn Dias has reprised her role as Riley, Phyllis Smith has returned as Sadness, and Lewis Black once again lent his voice to Anger, the film has introduced a range of new emotions and the voices behind them. Inside Out 2 features Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment.

