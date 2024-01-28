Why Did Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Have A Low-Key Wedding? Actress Reveals

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, two of Hollywood's most beloved actors, surprised fans and the media alike with their understated yet heartwarming wedding in June 2023. The couple opted for a New York courthouse ceremony, and Watts recently spilled the beans about why they chose such an unassuming setting for their big day.

Efficiency and spontaneity

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 55-year-old actress candidly shared their rationale behind the low-key affair. Naomi Watts explained, "It just happened that way. We knew we wanted to do it, it was something we were very keen on doing and quickly. It's an efficient way to do it." Fallon, taken aback by the casual approach, praised the couple's courthouse snapshot as "iconic."

To emphasize the simplicity of the process, Watts humorously advised, "Just make an appointment, you can just go online." Despite the lack of a grandiose ceremony with A-list attendees, Watts emphasized that their wedding was, in its own way, moving and unforgettable.

Describing their special day, the actress further shared, "It was really lovely. It was a classic New York day. You ran into all kinds of people, some were dressed to the nines, some were walking quickly in and out. It was very special and very memorable."

Watts looked stunning in a $7,400 white Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure dress, while Crudup complemented her in a navy blue suit, a crisp white shirt, and a lily boutonniere.

From on-screen romance to real-life love

The celebrated couple, who initially kept their relationship under wraps while working together on the Netflix show Gypsy, playing on-screen spouses, is now more open about their love post-wedding.

Watts, previously in a long-term relationship with Liev Schreiber, shares two children, Sasha and Kai, with him. Crudup, on the other hand, has a son named William Atticus Parker from his past relationship with Mary-Louise Parker.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's journey from co-stars to life partners is a testament to the unpredictability and beauty of love. Their New York courthouse wedding may not have been a grand affair, but it was undoubtedly a heartfelt celebration of their commitment to each other.

