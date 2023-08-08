Why did Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied part ways? Here’s everything we know

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, are possibly divorcing after 11 years of marriage. The Oscar winner, and the French dance choreographer, are reportedly on 'the outs' and have chosen to split up after more than a decade together. "They've been trying to work on their marriage since news of his affair broke out, but they're currently on the outside," an insider told Us Weekly. Natalie's representative was contacted for confirmation but did not respond immediately. Natalie and Benjamin have two children: Aleph, and Amalia.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied part ways

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have divorced after 11 years of marriage. An insider revealed to US Weekly, "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs."

The divorced couple, who have a 12-year-old son Aleph and a 6-year-old daughter Amalia, reignited rumors about their relationship status on their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 4, when Portman was photographed without her wedding band at an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia. Meanwhile, Millepied was rumored to be having an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist, in June.

According to the report, an insider at the time said that Portman was still committed to her marriage. The insider revaled, "Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him."

As per the source, after the reports, Portman was humiliated. However, the source revealed, "Portman was willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust in Millepied in order to prevent their children from ‘growing up in a broken home.’”

According to a second source, Natalie is unsure whether she and her husband will be able to salvage their relationship after the controversy. But, the source added, "Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children." The source further mentioned that Millepied regrets his behavior.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's relationship

Portman and Millepied met in 2009 while working on Darren Aronofsky's 2010 film, Black Swan. In an SirusXM Town Hall interview in 2018, Natalie Portman revealed, "I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland. He was showing me how to dance. One of those romantic [tales], you know... It was definitely exciting and enjoyable. It was stunning. I'm not sure about immediate. It was almost as though I got to know him and realized, 'Oh, he is the one.'"

The two then worked together on the 2018 film Vox Lux, in which Portman played a pop sensation named Celeste. Benjamin Millepied, who played a trained ballet dancer, collaborated alongside his wife on the film's choreography.

For the uninitiated, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied got married on August 4, 2012.

