Why Did Nick Jonas Step Out of Golden Globes Leaving Wife Priyanka Chopra Alone? Singer Reveals Truth

The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony was a star-studded affair. Making a date night out of it, power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived hand-in-hand to make the best of their time together, posing for the cameras, meeting friends, and being the personal stylists for each other. However, a clip from the event has surfaced online with the Jonas Brothers member being spotted stepping out of the event to grab himself some water. While the speculations about him doing so due to the presence of two of his ex-girlfriends, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, making their way to the internet, the star has stepped up to clarify the rumors.

Here’s why Nick Jonas was sans wife Priyanka Chopra in now viral clip

Two of Nick Jonas’ former girlfriends had a big Disney reunion at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. As fans poked fun at him getting overwhelmed having his wife present at the same event as his ex-partners, the singer himself has now revealed what actually happened. Reacting to one of the many comments about him being spotted outside the venue taking a sip of a beverage from a bottle, he replied to a fan’s post on X (formerly Twitter) which said, “social anxiety got the best of him," with "Yeah…it hit me like a gut punch," referring to his latest single, Gut Punch released at the start of this month.

Earlier, the couple spoke to multiple journalists stationed at the red carpet about how hot it was inside the venue. The lyrics to Gut Punch read, "Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings. How did I get so good at being mean to myself? I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out. D-mn, I really hate the way I talk to myself."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra presented the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama, which went to Noah Wyle for his portrayal on The Pitt. She was joined by BLACKPINK member Lisa as the two walked hand-in-hand on the stage for announcing the winner.

