Why did Nicki Minaj go for breast reduction surgery? Exploring rapper's recent comments

Nicki Minaj opens up about her breast reduction decision, citing her 2022 Met Gala outfit as the turning point, where she humorously noted her "boobs spilling out."

By Nidhi Joshi
Published on Dec 08, 2023
Instagram
Nicki Minaj - Instagram

Nicki Minaj revealed that her decision to undergo a breast reduction was influenced by her outfit at the 2022 Met Gala. During a conversation with Vogue on "Life In Looks," the rapper shared that her all-black Burberry outfit made her realize the necessity of the reduction as her boobs were "spilling out." Looking at here photos from the Gala Night Nicki said, “I just realized just this moment that actually there was something good that came out of this,” she added, “It’s what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction.”

Nicki Minaj comments on getting breast reduction

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Maraj, expressed how she loved the feathery bustier gown, leather leggings, and matching baseball cap during the fitting. However, she foresaw the issue with her boobs and informed the team, saying, “I said, ‘You guys, listen, look these boobs are gonna be spilling out.'” She continued, “And by the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror, I said, ‘Guys, my boobs are still spilling out.'”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell urged them to leave, and Minaj knew her boobs were going to make a statement that night. On the red carpet, she humorously mentioned the unplanned display, stating, “The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small.”

Pregnancy played a significant role in altering Minaj's perception, prompting her to embrace her real self. She expressed surprise at not appreciating old photos before, realizing their beauty upon reflection. The rapper's journey toward self-acceptance and body positivity became evident through her decision to undergo breast reduction and her evolving perspective on her body.

Nicki Minaj regrets getting surgery after pregnancy

Reflecting on the Met Gala night, Minaj shared that it was a pivotal moment leading to her decision for a breast reduction. The gemstone-covered display was celebrated that evening, but she kept her promise by revealing her "new boobs" in a selfie video in June. The surgery marked a positive change for Minaj, who expressed regret for past plastic surgeries.

In a podcast with Vogue, Minaj advised against unnecessary surgical changes, emphasizing the likelihood of looking back and realizing one was fine as they were. She admitted her previous dissatisfaction with being skinny, having a flat butt, and boobs that didn't sit high enough. However, Minaj acknowledged a shift in perspective after welcoming her son in 2020, referring to him as Papa Bear.

FAQs

How long is pink friday 2?
Pink Friday 2 has 22 tracks
How did Nicki Minaj get famous?
Nicki Minaj got famous after she caught attention of Lil Wayne
How many years is Nicki Minaj now?
Nicki is 41 year old
About The Author
Nidhi Joshi

Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in

...

