Why Did Niecy Nash Get Emotional While Talking About L.A. Wildfires? Find Out

Neicy Nash is not afraid to talk about serious issues and express how she feels about them. The actress shared videos on her social media handle as she spoke about the wildfire around her home in Bell Canyon and stated the alleged suspect, who started the fire, was caught by the residents.

In the first video, Nash revealed that the evacuation orders had been lifted and her bags were packed in case things altered. She then spoke about how people in her neighborhood had caught the person who allegedly started the fire.

The Claws star shared, “There was citizens in our neighborhood, they caught the person who they believe started the fires near where we are. Very very grateful for that.” She got emotional while talking about the people who were affected by it.

The actress shared that her heart was “heavy” for individuals who ended up losing everything, and it was just a difficult place to be in. She talked about being “overwhelmed” and that she was thankful. Nash expressed feeling like, in a way, she had “survivor's remorse.”

The performer said she was very “sorry” for the individuals who had lost those homes and suffered in a manner one can't imagine. She shared that she was definitely keeping those in her prayers.

Advertisement

While emotional, she further shared, “These are trying times,” adding that it is difficult to believe humans can be that “cruel.” The actress mentioned being sure of one thing– “there's something better on the other side of this.” She added that it is what she believes and holds on to.

Nash also said, “That is the thing that will push us forward and will allow us to rise from these ashes."

ALSO READ: Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, January 11, 2025? Here's What You Need to Know