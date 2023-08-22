Why did Noah Cyrus and Braison not attend Tish's wedding? Fans suspect family feud

Rumors are swirling around the Cyrus family after Noah and Braison, two of Tish and Billy Cyrus' children, skipped their mom's wedding to Dominic Purcell and opted for a Walmart shopping trip. While their sister Miley was playing her role as maid of honor, Noah and Braison seemed to throw some shade. They shared pictures on Instagram Stories showing them having fun at Walmart instead of attending the wedding.

Noah, 23, posted a video of herself and Braison, 29, shopping in Los Angeles. She also shared a photo of them enjoying coffee together at Vivian’s Cafe, with the caption, "My brother flew here to see me!!" She shared several more pictures from their day out, including one where they had a cozy morning together, captioned, "good morning from our sleepover."

Noah even wore a T-shirt featuring her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, which fans saw as a message to her mom. Fans on social media quickly started speculating about a family feud, especially since Miley, Brandi, and Trace were present at the wedding while Noah and Braison were not. In response to the rumors a source close to the family shared with US Weekly that Tish Cyrus is understanding and forgiving. It said, "Tish will always love her kids no matter what," and further added, "She understands divorce might be challenging, especially when she and Billy Ray had been together for so long."

Cyrus Family has requested privacy from media

Tish and Dominic Purcell tied the knot on August 19, with Brandi, Trace, and Miley in attendance. During her wedding with Dominic, the absence of Braison and Noah raised eyebrows. While the source emphasized that Tish has never pushed her relationship with Dominic on her children and doesn't expect them to immediately embrace it. She just hopes they see how happy Dominic makes her and is giving the situation time to settle. Their family rep requested for privacy, saying, “The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time.”