Why did North West had meltdown after her basketball game with mom Kim Kardashian? DEETS here

On Saturday, North West seemingly had a breakdown as she was leaving her basketball game with mom Kim Kardashian.

During her basketball game at the Thousand Oaks, California just a few hours before her emotional meltdown, North West’s father and Kim Kardashian ex Kanye West was also spotted there. West’s appearance looked quite different from his usual self as she was photographed with a nearly bald head and a lengthy beard. Though it seemed like Kanye was avoiding his ex as he was laying low in the muted outfit and quickly left the arena.

North West’s meltdown after game

North West was photographed crying and screaming as she was leaving the basketball game with her mother on Saturday. It seemed that the eldest daughter of Kardashian lost her cool after her basketball game.

As the mother and daughter duo walked hand in hand, North grew upset over something and had done little to hide her emotions. Even, Keeping Up With the Kardashian star had done little to control it as she did not give any heed to the downswing of her nine year old daughter.

North West looked even distraught when they settled down in the car and it seemed that Kim was struggling to control her daughter’s emotion so she put her hand over North’s face and mouth.

Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex husband Kanye West which includes North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago 5, and Psalm, 3.

Kim Kardashian parenting style

Kim Kardashian is regularly slammed by the netizens because of her parenting style. Last Sunday, she posted North West’s picture on Instagram in a t-shirt and Dolce & Gabbana diamond choker. Fans criticized Kardashian as it seemed that she edited her daughter’s picture to change the shape of North’s face.

