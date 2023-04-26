Why did Olivia Wilde ask Emily Ratajkowski to ‘re-examine her dating life’? Feud explained

After Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski did much more than just late-night talking in Japan, a source has reported that Olivia Wilde wants the supermodel to ‘re-examine her dating life and the men she chooses to go out with.’

Emily admits she feels bad for Olivia

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were caught kissing passionately at a party in Tokyo months after he broke up with Olivia Wilde. Rumors about a feud between friends Olivia and Emily started flying around shortly after. Emily appeared in an interview with Vogue Spain, where she admitted that she 'feels bad' for her friend Olivia. Emily also mentioned that she was surprised that the pictures of her and Harry kissing went viral. She also spoke about how strange she finds it that the world is interested in her personal life, "It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship..."

Olivia reacts to Emily’s statement

A source has told Daily Mail what Olivia thinks about Emily’s statement, 'Emily shouldn't feel bad for Olivia. She should re-examine her dating life and the men she chooses to go out with. Emily should really just focus on being a mom.'

They added, 'Olivia just wants Emily to keep her name out of her mouth.' In her interview, Emily stated that the reports that claimed that she and Olivia had a confrontation were false. Though the source added that Olivia felt that her friend 'betrayed her' and Emily 'broke girl code.’ The source revealed, ‘Emily's statement about not having it out with Olivia after she was photographed making out with Harry last month in Japan is correct. They have not had any confrontation because Olivia has not spoken to Emily since then. She betrayed her and broke the girl code.’

Emily talks about Adam Levine

Emily also spoke about the viral TikTok she created to defend Summer Stroh, who claimed that the Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine cheated on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with her. She explained her motive behind making the video, 'All my algorithms on this social network showed content focused on slut-shaming a 23-year-old girl.'

She continued, 'I was frustrated with the way in which an attack narrative was being established on this girl, instead of asking what happens to the person who is in a relationship and as such has contracted obligations.'

