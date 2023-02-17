Why did Paris Hilton hide her son’s birth from parents Rick and Kathy Hilton until the Instagram announcement?

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child together – a son – through surrogacy in January 2023. Continue reading to find out more.

Paris Hilton (Image: Paris Hilton YouTube)

Paris Hilton recently embraced motherhood. The 42-year-old socialite and her husband Carter Reum became parents for the first time, when they welcomed their son via surrogacy in January 2023. Paris surprised everyone when she shared the wonderful news on her Instagram space, considering that no one knew they were awaiting the arrival of their first child. Hilton kept this part of her life highly private, so much so, that she did not even inform her parents Rick and Kathy Hilton about her son’s birth until the Instagram announcement. But why? Read on to find out.

Paris Hilton hid her son’s birth from her parents Rick and Kathy Hilton

Paris recently talked to Harper’s Bazaar about becoming a mother for the first time. During the conversation, she revealed why she kept the news of her son’s birth hidden from her parents. “My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves,” Paris said.

The hotel heiress further revealed that she even went to the hospital wearing a brunette wig and checked in under a different name, lest people recognize her. After Paris Hilton and Carter Reum were allowed to leave the hospital with the new-born baby, they went to their residence in Beverly Hills, and sent their staff away telling them the house was being painted. The new parents wanted to spend some true alone time with their child before announcing the news to the world. When they felt like the news might leak on its own, they decided to share it on Instagram.

Paris Hilton’s Instagram post about her son’s birth

On January 25 this year, Paris took to Instagram and posted a close-up picture of her baby boy holding her thumb. Along with the picture, she also wrote a caption, that read, “You are already loved beyond words (blue heart emoji)”. She also told PEOPLE Magazine that she is excited to start her family with Carter and that their hearts are already exploding with love for him.

FAQs

Does Paris Hilton have children?
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child - a baby boy - through surrogacy in January 2023.
How did Paris Hilton and Carter Reum meet?
Paris Hilton met husband Carter Reum in a friend's Thanksgiving dinner in 2019. They hit it off immediately.
When did Paris Hilton and Carter Reum get married?
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in 2021.
Credits: Harper's Bazaar/ Paris Hilton Instagram/ YouTube

